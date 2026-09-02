Federal court win eases U.S.-Anthropic tensions, Howard Lutnick signals thaw
Looks like things are warming up between the US government and AI company Anthropic. After a federal court ruled in Anthropic's favor against the Pentagon, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted at improved relations.
The company's win means it's no longer on the outs with Washington.
Tom Brown praises Trump's pro-data-center post
Days after the ruling, Lutnick introduced Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown at the G-20 Innovation Ministerial, where Brown talked about President Trump's pro-data-center post and the benefits of data centers, including jobs, taxes, and bringing more power to the grid.
Brown also praised President Trump's support for data centers, highlighting how these facilities boost jobs and energy infrastructure, marking a big shift from earlier tensions over export controls on advanced AI tech.