Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh launches full review of Fed
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is shaking things up by launching a full review of how the central bank handles money and the economy.
He's brought together five teams, mixing economists, business leaders, and tech experts, to dig into everything from how the Fed communicates to how it uses data and makes decisions in a fast-changing world.
Top economists and tech leaders named
These task forces are led by some heavy hitters: Raghuram Rajan (former Reserve Bank of India governor) will look at balance sheet policy, while Peter Fisher leads the communications panel, with Arminio Fraga serving as a member.
Harvard's Raj Chetty serves on the data team, with Marc Andreessen and Microsoft's Asha Sharma exploring AI's impact on jobs.
Nobel laureate Thomas Sargent is also on board to help rethink inflation strategy.
The goal? Make sure Fed policies actually fit today's tech-driven economy.