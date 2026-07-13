Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh launches full review of Fed

Top economists and tech leaders named

These task forces are led by some heavy hitters: Raghuram Rajan (former Reserve Bank of India governor) will look at balance sheet policy, while Peter Fisher leads the communications panel, with Arminio Fraga serving as a member.

Harvard's Raj Chetty serves on the data team, with Marc Andreessen and Microsoft's Asha Sharma exploring AI's impact on jobs.

Nobel laureate Thomas Sargent is also on board to help rethink inflation strategy.

The goal? Make sure Fed policies actually fit today's tech-driven economy.