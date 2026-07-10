OpenAI's AGI deployment chief steps down, citing health issues

Health concerns

Health issues and previous roles

Simo first revealed her health issues in April, announcing a relapse of a neuroimmune condition. The same memo also announced COO Brad Lightcap's new "special projects" role and CMO Kate Rouch's departure to focus on cancer recovery. Kevin Weil has also left the company since then. Prior to joining OpenAI, Simo was the CEO of Instacart from 2021 and led IPO in 2023. She had also spent over a decade at Meta, where she headed Facebook app among other roles.