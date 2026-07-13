FIIs offload ₹3,062.27cr in Indian stocks Monday, DIIs buy ₹2,171.70cr
Business
On Monday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold off ₹3,062.27 crore in Indian stocks, a sharp turnaround from last week's buying streak.
While FIIs were busy selling, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) stepped up and bought shares worth ₹2,171.70 crore, helping to cushion the impact.
Sensex up 47 points, TCS Infosys
Even with heavy foreign selling, the Sensex still edged up 47 points to 77,616 and Nifty closed slightly higher at 24,211.
The real boost came from IT giants like TCS and Infosys, whose strong performance helped balance out mixed results in auto and a marginal gain in midcaps.