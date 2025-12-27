FIIs pull ₹1.6 lakh crore from Indian stocks—here's what's going on
Foreign investors have withdrawn a massive ₹1.6 lakh crore from Indian equities in 2025, pushing foreign ownership to a 15-year low and causing $18 billion in net outflows by December 26.
This big exit has put noticeable pressure on both the stock market and the rupee.
Why does this matter?
With FIIs heading for the exit, the Nifty dropped to 26,042 and the rupee slid 6.4% against the dollar—making things shakier for investors and anyone watching their savings or investments.
What's behind these moves?
Global investors are chasing better returns elsewhere—like China, Japan, Europe, and the US—where markets have offered much higher gains this year.
Plus, a chunk of FII money went into IPOs instead of regular stocks.
Sectors like IT, FMCG, and power saw big losses; but telecom managed to buck the trend with fresh inflows.
Global uncertainty and shifting risk perceptions are keeping things unpredictable for now.