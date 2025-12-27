FIIs pull ₹1.6 lakh crore from Indian stocks—here's what's going on

With FIIs heading for the exit, the Nifty dropped to 26,042 and the rupee slid 6.4% against the dollar—making things shakier for investors and anyone watching their savings or investments.

What's behind these moves?

Global investors are chasing better returns elsewhere—like China, Japan, Europe, and the US—where markets have offered much higher gains this year.

Plus, a chunk of FII money went into IPOs instead of regular stocks.

Sectors like IT, FMCG, and power saw big losses; but telecom managed to buck the trend with fresh inflows.

Global uncertainty and shifting risk perceptions are keeping things unpredictable for now.