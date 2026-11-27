This deal is a big move toward NATO countries teaming up on defense purchases instead of going solo. Estonia was part of the talks but chose not to join in the end.

The vehicles will be built in Sweden by BAE Systems Hagglunds. As their chief Tommy Gustafsson-Rask put it, this approach helps, "They see this as a way forward to save money and speed up (procurement)."

With rising security concerns since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, this partnership shows how European allies are getting creative, and united, about defense.