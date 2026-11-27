Finland Sweden Norway Lithuania Netherlands sign $6 billion CV90 procurement
The countries signed a huge $6 billion joint procurement for more than 430 CV90 combat vehicles to Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, and the Netherlands in Stockholm, kicking off a joint effort among these countries to make military buying faster and more efficient while boosting their security.
NATO allies pursue joint defense procurement
This deal is a big move toward NATO countries teaming up on defense purchases instead of going solo. Estonia was part of the talks but chose not to join in the end.
The vehicles will be built in Sweden by BAE Systems Hagglunds. As their chief Tommy Gustafsson-Rask put it, this approach helps, "They see this as a way forward to save money and speed up (procurement)."
With rising security concerns since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, this partnership shows how European allies are getting creative, and united, about defense.