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Finnair in talks with SpaceX, Amazon for inflight Wi-Fi
Finnair aims to finalize the deal by 2026-end

Finnair in talks with SpaceX, Amazon for inflight Wi-Fi

By Akash Pandey
Jun 07, 2026
03:51 pm
What's the story

Finnair, the flag carrier of Finland, is in talks with SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon's Leo to provide inflight Wi-Fi services on its planes. The move comes as part of a growing trend among European airlines to explore Elon Musk's internet service for their jets. Turkka Kuusisto, the CEO of Finnair, said they hope to have a plan for this service by the end of this year.

Service evaluation

Kuusisto confirms discussions with potential service providers

Kuusisto confirmed the ongoing discussions with all potential service providers at the IATA annual general meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He said, "It gives us a great opportunity to evaluate what's the connectivity platform for the future." This shows that Finnair is taking a careful approach in deciding which service provider will best suit its inflight Wi-Fi needs.

Service adoption

Starlink's growing popularity and Delta's choice

Starlink has become a favored choice for airlines looking to improve their in-flight connectivity. The service promises high-speed internet access across the entire cabin. Emirates, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. are some of the companies that have opted for this product in the past year. Delta Air Lines Inc., on the other hand, has chosen Amazon's offering instead.

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Operational status

Kuusisto on demand and fuel reserve visibility

Kuusisto said that the demand from Europe to Asia is "pretty strong" as more travelers are choosing to fly with Finnair amid the ongoing Middle East war. However, he noted that the demand to the US has remained flat. He also assured that they still have "good visibility" on jet fuel reserves for the summer season, despite a longer Iran war increasing disruption risks.

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