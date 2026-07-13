Fino Payments Bank shares jump 20% to ₹162.48 on Monday

The bank grew its average deposits by 11% year-on-year to ₹2,755 crore and added 3.1 lakh new accounts in June, pushing its total customer base to 1.8 crore.

Digital engagement is also on the rise, with active users on the FinoPay app jumping 38% to 8.4 lakh.

Plus, loan referrals soared to ₹240 crore, up more than threefold from last year, as Fino gears up for a shift into Small Finance Bank territory and teams up with fintech Ezee.ai for AI-powered lending solutions.