Fixxly raises $5.5 million to expand AI material deliveries in India
Business
Fixxly, a startup on a mission to make building in India smoother, just scored $5.5 million in funding.
Its secret sauce? Using AI to predict what materials are needed and deliver them fast to construction sites.
With this new cash, Fixxly plans to expand into more cities and boost its tech game.
Fixxly funding enables AI logistics expansion
Fixxly's approach is all about making it easier for builders and contractors to get the supplies they need when they need them.
By leaning into AI-powered logistics, it's helping the industry move toward faster and more reliable deliveries, so projects don't get stuck waiting for materials.
This funding means Fixxly can keep improving its tech and reach even more parts of India.