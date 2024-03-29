Next Article

The study revealed that 65% of participants admitted to paying extra for seat selection

Indian flight travelers express dissatisfaction over seat selection practices

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 10:45 am Mar 29, 202410:45 am

What's the story A recent study by consumer advocacy group LocalCircles has revealed growing discontent among Indian travelers over airline seat selection practices. The research indicates that airlines and online travel agencies are increasingly using "dark patterns" to persuade customers to pay extra charges for seat selection during flight bookings. The study found that 44% of participants reported airlines imposed additional charges for all seats on the aircraft, forcing passengers to pay more for preferred seats even when booking early.

Trend shift

Slight decrease in additional seat allocation charges

The study noted a slight decrease in the trend of additional charges for seat allocation, with the percentage of participants who had to pay an extra fee dropping from 51% in 2023 to 44% in 2024. However, this figure is still higher than the 35% reported in 2022. The report suggests that while there has been some improvement, many travelers are still facing these additional costs when booking their flights.

Extra charges

Majority of travelers pay extra for seat selection

The study revealed that 65% of participants admitted to paying extra for seat selection at least once in the previous year. Nearly a third (28%) consistently paid additional charges for preferred seats. Only slightly over half (54%) of the participants confirmed receiving a few complimentary seat options at booking, leaving many either scrambling for free seats or forced to pay more.

Call for change

Airlines urged to rationalize paid seat percentage

LocalCircles emphasized the need for airlines like Indigo to rationalize their paid seats percentage, making it more acceptable to consumers. The group stressed that families should not be forced to pay extra charges for sitting together. It also urged airlines and travel websites to disclose any extra charges the consumer might face during the fare booking process, suggesting that if they fail to do so, the Ministry of Civil Aviation should issue guidelines limiting the percentage of paid seats on a flight.

Consumer protection

Call for transparency and fair trade practices

The study urged the CCPA or the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to ensure that airlines and travel websites are not engaging in unfair trade practices and dark patterns. These tactics, especially concerning "free" web check-in when seat selection often incurs additional charges, are viewed by consumers as manipulative and misleading. The study underscored a significant concern regarding the lack of transparency about additional charges during the booking process.