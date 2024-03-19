Next Article

India has the highest percentage of vegetarians in the world

Zomato gets pure veg mode and fleet in India

By Dwaipayan Roy, Mar 19, 2024

What's the story Food delivery platform Zomato has launched a 'Pure Veg Mode' and 'Pure Veg Fleet,' for customers with a 100% vegetarian dietary preference in India. Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, claimed that India has the highest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and that the new facilities were introduced based on their feedback. Goyal clarified that these two options don't "alienate any religious or political preference."

Usage

How do the veg options work?

Pure Veg Mode comprises curated restaurants that solely serve pure vegetarian food, and exclude restaurants that sell non-vegetarian items. Meanwhile, the dedicated Pure Veg Fleet serves orders only from these pure veg restaurants. This implies veg dishes served by a non-veg restaurant/non-veg meals will never make their way to the green delivery boxes meant for the special fleet.

Future

Cake delivery fleet is on the way

Zomato will introduce more specialized fleets for catering to specific customer needs. The company is working on a special cake delivery fleet with hydraulic balancers. This will safeguard the cakes from getting smudged during delivery. It will be rolled out in a phased manner across India over the next few weeks.