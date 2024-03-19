Next Article

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 04:22 pm Mar 19, 202404:22 pm

What's the story NVIDIA has announced plans to extend its partnerships with BYD and several other Chinese EV manufacturers. These companies are working tirelessly to create self-driving vehicles and AI-powered infotainment systems for worldwide markets. BYD, the global leader in electric vehicle production, will employ NVIDIA's new-generation in-vehicle chip, Drive Thor, to enhance autonomous driving and other digital features. The Chinese EV giant will also use NVIDIA's technology to streamline factories and supply chains while also establishing virtual showrooms.

Announcement details

Collaborations with other Chinese carmakers

Apart from BYD, China's Xpeng, and GAC Aion's Hyper brand have also revealed their expanded alliances with NVIDIA. These partnerships were announced at the chipmaker's ongoing GTC developer conference in California. Zeekr (a subsidiary of Geely) and Li Auto have already expressed their plans to incorporate NVIDIA's Drive Thor technology. These partnerships are perceived as strategic initiatives by Chinese auto brands to utilize advanced technology in enhancing their global brand image.

Fresh collabs

NVIDIA's fresh collaborations in automotive and industrial domains

NVIDIA also unveiled new alliances within the automotive and industrial sectors. This includes a partnership with US-based software firm Cerence to modify large language model AI systems for in-car computing. Chinese computer producer Lenovo is also collaborating with NVIDIA on implementing large language models. In addition, Soundhound will leverage NVIDIA's technology to develop an in-vehicle voice command system. The system will enable owners to retrieve vehicle-related information using voice commands.