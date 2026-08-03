Flipkart and Ownly challenge India food delivery with low commissions

India's food delivery scene is getting a big shake-up as Flipkart and Ownly step in with fresh, low-cost approaches.

Flipkart could launch its service in Bengaluru as early as August 15, offering restaurants just 10% commission (far less than the usual rates).

Meanwhile, Ownly (backed by Rapido) has already grabbed up to 10% of Bengaluru's market with a zero-commission model and over 40,000 daily orders.

This move could put serious pressure on Swiggy and Zomato, who have been running the show for years.