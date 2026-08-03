Flipkart and Ownly challenge India food delivery with low commissions
India's food delivery scene is getting a big shake-up as Flipkart and Ownly step in with fresh, low-cost approaches.
Flipkart could launch its service in Bengaluru as early as August 15, offering restaurants just 10% commission (far less than the usual rates).
Meanwhile, Ownly (backed by Rapido) has already grabbed up to 10% of Bengaluru's market with a zero-commission model and over 40,000 daily orders.
This move could put serious pressure on Swiggy and Zomato, who have been running the show for years.
Flipkart uses ONDC to cut costs
Flipkart and Ownly are responding to restaurant complaints about high commissions from Swiggy and Zomato (which can reach up to 30%).
Flipkart uses ONDC technology to keep costs down while still giving users an app experience.
Analysts say this new competition might force the old giants to rethink their pricing (which could shift how food delivery works in India).