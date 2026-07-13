Flipkart expands West Bengal investments, upgrades supply chain and skills
Flipkart is ramping up its investments in West Bengal, aiming to upgrade its supply chain, support local sellers, and boost skill development.
The state already hosts Flipkart's largest fulfillment center at Haringhata: think 5 million cubic feet of storage stacked across six levels.
Haringhata hub has robotic arms
The Haringhata facility isn't just big, it's packed with robotic arms and a 9-kilometer conveyor network, making it a tech standout.
Across West Bengal, Flipkart runs more than 300 centers that help create over 120,000 jobs.
Plus, more than 66,000 local sellers (including weavers and sellers as a group generating annual sales of over ₹100 crore a year) and more than 500 farmers are connected to the platform.
CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy says Flipkart is committed to supporting the state's growth.