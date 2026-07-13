Flipkart expands West Bengal investments, upgrades supply chain and skills

The Haringhata facility isn't just big, it's packed with robotic arms and a 9-kilometer conveyor network, making it a tech standout.

Across West Bengal, Flipkart runs more than 300 centers that help create over 120,000 jobs.

Plus, more than 66,000 local sellers (including weavers and sellers as a group generating annual sales of over ₹100 crore a year) and more than 500 farmers are connected to the platform.

CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy says Flipkart is committed to supporting the state's growth.