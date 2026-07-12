Is Flipkart using deep discounts to favor select sellers?
What's the story
The Forum for Internet Retailers, Sellers, and Traders (FIRST) has filed a new antitrust complaint against Flipkart with the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The complaint alleges that Flipkart is abusing its dominant position by using investor funds to supply goods at below-market prices. This practice is said to favor 33 select sellers while harming over 14 lakh other sellers on the platform.
Broader focus
Complaint also targets Flipkart's parent company Walmart
The complaint is not just against Flipkart but also its parent company Walmart and other affiliates such as Myntra, and Ekart Logistics. It claims that "Flipkart has structured its operations to operate an inventory-based model in substance while presenting itself as a marketplace in form." This suggests that the platform's business model may be more complex than it appears on the surface.
Discount allegations
Allegations of predatory pricing and unfair competition
The complaint alleges that Flipkart provides heavily discounted goods to 33 select sellers, including OmniTech Retail, SuperCom Net, and TrueCom Retail. These sellers then sell these goods on Flipkart at prices lower than their market value. The complaint also claims that this practice is funded by money injected by the parent company and undue tax benefits claimed by Flipkart.
Company statement
Flipkart responds to allegations
Responding to the allegations, Flipkart said it "operates in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and will cooperate with any regulatory process, as required." The company added that it currently enables over 1.4 million sellers, mostly MSMEs, FPOs, and small businesses, to reach customers across India. Flipkart also stressed its commitment toward creating value for sellers, consumers, and the broader digital commerce ecosystem.
Investigation request
FIRST seeks detailed CCI investigation into Flipkart's operations
The complaint, filed under Section 19(1)(a) of the Competition Act against Flipkart and its group entities, seeks a CCI investigation into alleged abuse of dominant position and anti-competitive agreements. It asks the CCI to direct its director general to probe Flipkart's marketplace operations, preferred sellers, self-preferencing practices, logistics, and fulfillment network. The complaint also highlights that while over 1.4 million sellers are registered on Flipkart's marketplace, only 33 preferred sellers get operational benefits enabling them to engage in aggressive pricing.