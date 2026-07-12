Is Flipkart using deep discounts to favor select sellers?

Broader focus

Complaint also targets Flipkart's parent company Walmart

The complaint is not just against Flipkart but also its parent company Walmart and other affiliates such as Myntra, and Ekart Logistics. It claims that "Flipkart has structured its operations to operate an inventory-based model in substance while presenting itself as a marketplace in form." This suggests that the platform's business model may be more complex than it appears on the surface.