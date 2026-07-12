These FMCG companies reduced their Indian headcount in FY26
What's the story
India's top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have shown a mixed trend in their workforce for the fiscal year 2025-26. While Nestle India, Marico, and Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) increased their headcount during this period, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Dabur reduced their permanent employees. This information was revealed in the companies' annual reports.
Company 1
HUL's headcount fell by over 700 employees
HUL's permanent employee count fell to 5,898 as of March 31, 2026, down from 6,604 a year earlier. That's a reduction of over 700 employees. Despite this decline in headcount, the company saw an increase in median remuneration for its employees by 6.08% during FY26. However, this was lower than the previous fiscal year's increase of 8.39%.
Company 2
Dabur India also reduced its permanent workforce
Dabur India's permanent workforce also fell to 4,770 as of March 31, 2026, from 5,343 in the previous year. However, the company gave a higher median pay hike of 7.7% in FY26 as compared to last year's 6%. This indicates that even with a reduced headcount, Dabur was able to increase its employees' median remuneration significantly during this fiscal year.
Company 3, 4
Nestle India's headcount remained almost stable
Nestle India's total employee strength rose marginally to 8,680 in FY26 from 8,629 in FY25. However, its permanent employees on the rolls fell slightly to 8,382 from 8,419. The median remuneration for these employees rose by a whopping 7.3% during this period. On the other hand, Marico's permanent employee count increased to 1,983 as of March 31, 2026.
Company 5
TCPL recorded the highest median pay hike among peers
TCPL's permanent employee strength rose to 4,558 as of March 31, 2026, from 4,079 in the previous year. The company recorded the highest median pay hike among its peers at a whopping 12.1% in FY26. This is lower than last year's increase of a whopping 16.9%, which was attributed to headcount additions after the merger of NourishCo Beverages, Tata SmartFoodz, and Tata Consumer Soulfull into the parent entity.