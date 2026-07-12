These FMCG companies reduced their Indian headcount in FY26

Company 5

TCPL recorded the highest median pay hike among peers

TCPL's permanent employee strength rose to 4,558 as of March 31, 2026, from 4,079 in the previous year. The company recorded the highest median pay hike among its peers at a whopping 12.1% in FY26. This is lower than last year's increase of a whopping 16.9%, which was attributed to headcount additions after the merger of NourishCo Beverages, Tata SmartFoodz, and Tata Consumer Soulfull into the parent entity.