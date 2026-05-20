Foreign investors cut holdings in HDFC Bank, Reliance, Infosys, TCS Business May 20, 2026

Foreign investors have seriously dialed back on India's biggest stocks: think HDFC Bank, Reliance, Infosys, and TCS.

Their share of these blue chips dropped from about 41% in 2022 to just 21% by March 2026.

HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd. together fell from nearly 12% to under 7%, while Reliance, Infosys, and TCS all saw their FII stakes shrink sharply too.