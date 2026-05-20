Foreign investors cut holdings in HDFC Bank, Reliance, Infosys, TCS
Business
Foreign investors have seriously dialed back on India's biggest stocks: think HDFC Bank, Reliance, Infosys, and TCS.
Their share of these blue chips dropped from about 41% in 2022 to just 21% by March 2026.
HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd. together fell from nearly 12% to under 7%, while Reliance, Infosys, and TCS all saw their FII stakes shrink sharply too.
AI spending shift hurts Indian IT
A lot of this comes down to global investors chasing new opportunities in AI-focused markets like Taiwan and South Korea.
The IT sector here took a big hit as spending shifted with the rise of AI tech.
Even HDFC Bank hasn't been spared; experts say the merger with HDFC Ltd. hasn't helped performance much either.