NVIDIA fired an HR for flagging Jensen Huang's sexual comments
What's the story
Former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse by two ex-employees in a 2007 lawsuit. Stephen Pettigrew, NVIDIA's first in-house lawyer, allegedly was fired at that time after raising concerns about Huang's behavior. Another employee, Michael Winston, a senior vice president for human resources at the time, alleged he was fired for opposing Huang's abusive conduct.
Abuse claims
Allegations of verbal abuse and intimidation
Pettigrew alleged that Huang regularly verbally abused and intimidated employees.
He claimed he was fired for raising concerns about NVIDIA executives' conduct, while the company cited performance issues for his termination.
In a brief filed by Pettigrew's attorneys in a lawsuit alleging age discrimination and wrongful termination, they wrote, "He would scream at them, threaten them with extreme bodily harm and make sexually oriented comments while thrusting his hips in a demonstration of the sex act."
Discrimination allegations
Discrimination complaint by Michael Winston
Winston, who was hired by NVIDIA in September 2004, had filed a discrimination complaint back in 2005.
He alleged he was fired after objecting to "Huang's abusive treatment of employees, including conduct he believed constituted sexual harassment."
The details of the complaints were previously reported by The New York Times.
Denial
Representative for Huang denies allegations
A representative for Huang denied the allegations, saying, "These false allegations are from over 20 years ago and were made by two fired employees. The thousands of employees who have shown support for Jensen over the last week show they are false."
NVIDIA has not commented on these allegations yet.
Leadership style
Support for Huang amid calls for his reinstatement
Huang, 63, has defended his leadership style as being driven by a sense of urgency and the need to act quickly in a fast-paced tech industry.
Despite the allegations, some of his Silicon Valley allies and NVIDIA employees are backing the effort to reinstate him.
However, so far, the board and senior management have publicly rejected any possibility of Huang's return.