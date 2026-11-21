Pettigrew alleged that Huang regularly verbally abused and intimidated employees.

He claimed he was fired for raising concerns about NVIDIA executives' conduct, while the company cited performance issues for his termination.

In a brief filed by Pettigrew's attorneys in a lawsuit alleging age discrimination and wrongful termination, they wrote, "He would scream at them, threaten them with extreme bodily harm and make sexually oriented comments while thrusting his hips in a demonstration of the sex act."