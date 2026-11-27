Investigators want to know if Puri and Chen's business relationship played a role in these sales.

Puri did not respond to requests for comment. Chen said by email, "I never had to rely on personal relationships for professional gain."

Super Micro also said that Chen "did not manage Supermicro's overall relationship with NVIDIA or our procurement of NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs)."

The FBI is checking if other senior executives were involved too, and on March 19 the Justice Department charged a Super Micro co-founder, a sales manager, and a third-party broker with conspiring to smuggle more than $500 million worth of servers containing advanced NVIDIA chips into China.