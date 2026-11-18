Former OpenAI engineering head Abdulrahman Alfozan faces San Francisco trial
Abdulrahman Alfozan, who used to lead engineering at OpenAI, is set to go on trial in San Francisco on January 20, 2027.
He was arrested last month after allegedly planting a recording device at the company's headquarters.
If found guilty, he could get up to five years in prison.
His lawyer is pushing for a speedy trial since prosecutors have been slow to share evidence.
OpenAI conference recordings total 160 hours
The story kicked off when someone found a recorder hidden behind a TV in an OpenAI conference room, wrapped in toilet paper, no less.
Surveillance footage reportedly shows Alfozan looking at the gadget in the room, and prosecutors also obtained 160 hours of recordings from meetings in a conference room (though investigators are still locked out of Alfozan's phone).
The judge has told prosecutors to turn over all reports the FBI has created by November 24, including anything related to possible espionage.
Meanwhile, the prosecution isn't thrilled about the defense wanting to use Anthropic's Claude AI for analysis due to data concerns.
Alfozan says he's not guilty and has already been fired by OpenAI.