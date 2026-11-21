Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan calls data center slowdown beneficial
Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan thinks the recent slowdown in data center growth might actually be a good thing.
He says it gives businesses a breather to rethink their big spending on AI, especially since only a few companies are really using advanced AI in day-to-day work.
Rajan urges retraining for AI
Rajan points out there is still a big gap between what AI can do and how much it is actually used.
With rising costs putting pressure on AI companies, he suggests this pause could help everyone catch up, regulators included.
He also encourages companies to focus on retraining workers for the AI era instead of just cutting jobs, saying that could make the transition smoother for everyone.