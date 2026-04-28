Former Tokyo Electron worker jailed 10 years for TSMC theft

Tokyo Electron, TSMC vow trade-secret protection

Chen Li-ming, who used to work at TSMC before joining Tokyo Electron, took confidential information to help with bidding against his old employer.

The judge pointed out that this put Taiwan's tech security at risk, all to improve his personal work performance.

After the verdict, Tokyo Electron said it will tighten up its information security. Meanwhile, TSMC maintained a zero-tolerance policy toward any actions that compromise the protection of trade secrets or harm the company's interests and said such violations are dealt with strictly and pursued to the full extent of the law.