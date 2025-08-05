Next Article
Fortis Healthcare hits fresh 52-week high on strong financial results
Fortis Healthcare just hit a fresh 52-week high on the stock market, trading at ₹867.25 at 1:40pm after some solid financial results.
The buzz comes from their strong revenue growth in Q4 FY25 and a new ₹1 per share dividend, which has investors feeling optimistic about where the company's headed.
Revenue growth in FY25 for Fortis
In Q4 FY25, Fortis pulled in ₹2,007.20 crore in revenue (up from last year), though net profit dipped slightly to ₹183.38 crore for the quarter.
Looking at the full year, both revenue and profit saw healthy jumps—annual revenue reached ₹7,782.75 crore and net profit climbed to ₹797.86 crore compared to last year's numbers.
The steady dividends are another sign that Fortis is focused on keeping shareholders happy and confidence high.