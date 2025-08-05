Fortis Healthcare hits fresh 52-week high on strong financial results

Revenue growth in FY25 for Fortis

In Q4 FY25, Fortis pulled in ₹2,007.20 crore in revenue (up from last year), though net profit dipped slightly to ₹183.38 crore for the quarter.

Looking at the full year, both revenue and profit saw healthy jumps—annual revenue reached ₹7,782.75 crore and net profit climbed to ₹797.86 crore compared to last year's numbers.

The steady dividends are another sign that Fortis is focused on keeping shareholders happy and confidence high.