Foxtale revenue nearly doubles to ₹382.6cr in FY26, loss narrows
Foxtale, the skincare startup that launched in 2021, has almost doubled its revenue this year, jumping from ₹198.7 crore to ₹382.6 crore in FY26.
But even with all that growth, the company is still running at a loss, trimming its net loss by just 10% to ₹66 crore.
Foxtale ad spend soars to ₹178.3cr
A lot of Foxtale's cash went into advertising and promotions, which soared by 68.5% to ₹178.3 crore, making it its biggest expense.
Material costs and employee benefits also shot up sharply.
For every rupee earned, Foxtale spent about ₹1.22. It's a sign of how tough (and expensive) the skincare business can be right now.