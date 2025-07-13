FPI inflows boost Indian equities in July

Indian markets are likely to stay strong in near term

Even though there was heavy selling by FPIs at the start of 2025, they've stayed active in the market.

As VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Financial Services points out, Indian indices like Nifty and Sensex had bounced back with 9-10% gains in 2024.

While global tariff worries might shake things up ahead, for now these inflows are keeping investor sentiment strong.