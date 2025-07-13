Next Article
FPI inflows boost Indian equities in July
Indian stock markets just got a big boost—foreign investors poured in ₹3,839 crore this July, marking four straight months of positive flows.
Thanks to these steady investments, Indian stocks are now outpacing global markets, even after some ups and downs earlier this year.
Indian markets are likely to stay strong in near term
Even though there was heavy selling by FPIs at the start of 2025, they've stayed active in the market.
As VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Financial Services points out, Indian indices like Nifty and Sensex had bounced back with 9-10% gains in 2024.
While global tariff worries might shake things up ahead, for now these inflows are keeping investor sentiment strong.