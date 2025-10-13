FPIs invest ₹3,289 crore in Indian stocks so far (October)
After months of heavy selling, foreign investors (FPIs) just switched gears and put ₹3,289 crore into Indian stocks in early October 2025—a sharp turnaround from September's big outflows.
This move has reduced their net withdrawals for the month, but October still shows a net outflow.
Domestic investors have stepped up big
Fresh FPI cash is a confidence boost for India's markets, especially when global vibes are shaky.
Even with earlier foreign exits, domestic investors have stepped up big—pouring in a record ₹5.9 lakh crore this year and helping Nifty climb 6.6% so far.
Hopes for stronger company earnings drawing FPIs back
Analysts say improved stock valuations and hopes for stronger company earnings (thanks to GST cuts and lower interest rates) are drawing FPIs back.
But heads up: ongoing US-China tensions could still shake things up, so it's smart to watch global news if you're tracking market trends.