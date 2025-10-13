FPIs invest ₹3,289 crore in Indian stocks so far (October)

Fresh FPI cash is a confidence boost for India's markets, especially when global vibes are shaky. Even with earlier foreign exits, domestic investors have stepped up big—pouring in a record ₹5.9 lakh crore this year and helping Nifty climb 6.6% so far.

Hopes for stronger company earnings drawing FPIs back

Analysts say improved stock valuations and hopes for stronger company earnings (thanks to GST cuts and lower interest rates) are drawing FPIs back.

But heads up: ongoing US-China tensions could still shake things up, so it's smart to watch global news if you're tracking market trends.