In short Simplifying... In short Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have poured ₹52,910 crore into the Indian market in July, driven by positive market sentiments and government assurances of ongoing reforms.

The recent budget has focused on capital allocation and tax hikes to stimulate long-term economic growth, despite short-term market sentiment impacts.

Additionally, funds have been allocated for infrastructure and employment, with a surge in the services sector and manufacturing momentum indicating a robust growth story for India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

FPIs show confidence in India's economy

FPIs inject ₹52,910 crore into Indian market this July

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:54 pm Jul 27, 202401:54 pm

What's the story Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have infused nearly ₹52,910 crore into India's equity and debt markets until July 26. This significant investment comes in the wake of the Union Budget 2024-2025, that aims to foster a stable and mature equity investment environment. The budget positions India to become the world's third-largest economy, according to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

Investment details

FPIs's investment breakdown and year-to-date figures

The NSDL data reveals that FPIs have invested ₹33,688 crore in equity and ₹19,222 crore in debt so far this month. The total FPI investment for the year-to-date stands at ₹36,888 crore in equity and a substantial ₹87,846 crore in debt. This influx of funds into domestic mutual funds is attributed to positive market sentiments and the government's assurance of continued reforms.

Budget highlights

Budget emphasizes capital allocation and tax increases

The recent budget emphasizes capital allocation and policy measures designed to boost a majority of sectors, fostering long-term economic growth. It proposes a rise in short-term capital gains (STCG) tax from 15% to 20%, and long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax from 10% to 12.5%. Pantomath Capital Advisors suggest that while this may affect market sentiment in the short term, the positive long-term outlook for the equity market will not alter inflows.

Economic stimulus

Budget allocates funds for infrastructure and employment

The budget also allocates funds for infrastructure and rural sectors while focusing on employment generation schemes. These initiatives are expected to stimulate economic activity and consumption. Manufacturing sentiments have improved in the April-June quarter, indicating that India's growth story remains intact. A recent survey revealed that business activity accelerated to a three-month high in July, due to a surge in the services sector and increased manufacturing momentum.