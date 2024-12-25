Summarize Simplifying... In short Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have sold off Indian equities worth ₹18,450 crore in the last seven sessions, continuing a trend from November.

Despite this, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have been buying, picking up stocks worth ₹18,774.1 crore in December alone.

Amidst this, India's benchmark stock indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, have seen a slight decline, influenced by the share prices of Infosys Ltd., and State Bank of India.

In November, foreign investors offloaded shares worth ₹45,974 crore

FPIs offload Indian equities worth ₹18,450 crore in 7 sessions

What's the story Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling spree for the seventh consecutive session, offloading stocks worth ₹2,454.2 crore on Tuesday, as per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers for the sixth straight session, purchasing stocks worth approximately ₹2,819.3 crore on Tuesday. Over the last seven sessions, FPIs have sold stocks worth ₹18,451 crore in total. Meanwhile, domestic investors have purchased shares worth ₹17,155 crore in the past six sessions.

Market activity

December sees FPIs sell, DIIs buy

In December alone, FPIs have sold stocks worth ₹6,744 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs have bought stocks worth some ₹18,774.1 crore. This continues the trend seen in November when foreign investors offloaded shares worth ₹45,974.1 crore while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth ₹44,483.9 crore.

October trades

FPIs and DIIs: Trading trends in October

In October, while FPIs sold equities worth ₹1.14 lakh crore, DIIs picked up equities worth ₹21,593.34 lakh crore. Despite the recent selling trend by FPIs, data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day, indicates that foreign institutions have been net buyers of ₹5,052 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024.

Market performance

India's benchmark stock indices witness decline

India's benchmark stock indices continued their downward spiral on Tuesday after a day of growth. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 25.80 points or 0.11% down at 23,727.65 and the BSE Sensex closed 67.30 points or 0.1% lower at 78,472.87. The decline was driven by share prices of Infosys Ltd., and State Bank of India pulling down the market performance during the day's trading session. The markets were closed today on account of Christmas.