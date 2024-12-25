FPIs offload Indian equities worth ₹18,450 crore in 7 sessions
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling spree for the seventh consecutive session, offloading stocks worth ₹2,454.2 crore on Tuesday, as per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers for the sixth straight session, purchasing stocks worth approximately ₹2,819.3 crore on Tuesday. Over the last seven sessions, FPIs have sold stocks worth ₹18,451 crore in total. Meanwhile, domestic investors have purchased shares worth ₹17,155 crore in the past six sessions.
December sees FPIs sell, DIIs buy
In December alone, FPIs have sold stocks worth ₹6,744 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs have bought stocks worth some ₹18,774.1 crore. This continues the trend seen in November when foreign investors offloaded shares worth ₹45,974.1 crore while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth ₹44,483.9 crore.
FPIs and DIIs: Trading trends in October
In October, while FPIs sold equities worth ₹1.14 lakh crore, DIIs picked up equities worth ₹21,593.34 lakh crore. Despite the recent selling trend by FPIs, data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day, indicates that foreign institutions have been net buyers of ₹5,052 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024.
India's benchmark stock indices witness decline
India's benchmark stock indices continued their downward spiral on Tuesday after a day of growth. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 25.80 points or 0.11% down at 23,727.65 and the BSE Sensex closed 67.30 points or 0.1% lower at 78,472.87. The decline was driven by share prices of Infosys Ltd., and State Bank of India pulling down the market performance during the day's trading session. The markets were closed today on account of Christmas.