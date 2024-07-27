In short Simplifying... In short NTPC, a leading power generation company, saw an 11% rise in Q1 net profit, reaching over ₹4,500 crore.

This surge, reflected in a 1.12% increase in share price, is due to investor confidence in the company's performance.

Analysts predict further growth for NTPC, thanks to an increase in thermal and renewable projects and incentives from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

NTPC shares closed 1.12% higher at ₹396.55 on NSE

NTPC's Q1 net profit soars 11% to over ₹4,500 crore

By Akash Pandey 05:35 pm Jul 27, 202405:35 pm

What's the story NTPC has reported an impressive 11% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit for the first quarter of FY25. The net profit of the power generation company reached ₹4,511 crore. Additionally, NTPC's consolidated revenue for the April-June quarter saw a substantial rise of 13.5%, amounting to ₹44,419.2 crore. This figure represents a substantial improvement from the same quarter last year, when NTPC reported a revenue of ₹43,390 crore.

Stock performance

Shares close higher ahead of quarterly earnings report

Before the release of the quarterly earnings report, NTPC shares closed at an increased rate of 1.12%, valued at ₹396.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This uptick in share price reflects investor confidence in the power generation company's performance. Analysts suggest that NTPC stands to benefit from an increase in projects across both thermal and renewable sectors, further bolstering its market position.

Future prospects

Further growth predicted for NTPC in coming year

Analysts at Nuvama anticipate further growth for NTPC in the coming fiscal year. They stated, "With rising commissioning of projects in FY25/26 (both thermal and RE) and CERC incentives, we expect FY25 to deliver superior core RoEs vs FY24." This prediction is based on an increase in project commissions and incentives from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), indicating a promising future for the power generation giant.