Fractal Analytics posts ₹912.50 cr revenue, net profit up 97.87%
Business
Fractal Analytics just dropped its quarterly numbers, and they're looking good.
Revenue jumped nearly 20% to ₹912.50 crore, while net profit almost doubled, up 97.87% to ₹74.20 crore compared to last year.
It's a solid win for the company this quarter.
EBITDA up 38.77% to ₹162.50 cr
EBITDA climbed 38.77%, reaching ₹162.50 crore, showing improved performance overall.
Employee costs also rose, hitting ₹631.90 crore from last year's ₹554.10 crore, and basic earnings per share nudged up slightly to ₹4.31 from ₹4.23.