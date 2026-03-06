Fractal Analytics reports 21% revenue growth in Q3 FY26
Business
Fractal Analytics just dropped its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, showing a solid 21% revenue boost compared to last year: ₹854.4 crore this quarter, up from ₹707.2 crore.
Net income also climbed 11% to ₹102.6 crore, so the company's growth streak is still going strong.
Company update
Earnings per share (EPS) ticked up to ₹6.40 from last year's ₹6.02.
Shares closed at ₹759.15 on March 4, 2026 (NSE).
Why this data company is 1 to watch
If you're curious about data and tech companies making moves after going public, Fractal Analytics is one to watch right now; it's not just growing fast but also keeping investors updated with transparent numbers and regular updates (including a conference call today).