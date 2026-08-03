Franklin Templeton India announces Franklin India Short Term Fund NFO
Franklin Templeton India just announced the launch of the Franklin India Short Term Fund, a fresh debt scheme aimed at folks looking for steady income without too much risk.
You can invest during the New Fund Offer from August 5 to 11, and buy or sell anytime after August 13.
The fund maintains a portfolio Macaulay duration between one and three years, so it's designed to keep things balanced between returns and safety.
Minimum investment ₹5,000 no exit load
This fund puts your money mostly into high-rated corporate bonds, State Development Loans (SDLs), government securities, and money market tools (think AAA and AA+ ratings predominantly).
It follows the NIFTY Short Duration Debt Index A-II as its benchmark.
The management team includes Rahul Goswami, Anuj Tagra, and Rohan Maru.
Minimum investment? ₹5,000, with no exit load if you want out whenever you like.
Rahul Goswami emphasizes accrual-led returns
Franklin Templeton says this new fund is all about meeting changing investor needs.
President Avinash Satwalekar believes it fits what people are looking for today.
CIO Goswami adds that their focus is on "accrual-led returns" while keeping risks in check by spotting short-term opportunities in the market.