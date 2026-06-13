AI start-up Mistral wants to raise $3.5B at $23.15B valuation

Strategic partnerships

Mistral's efforts to establish a European foothold

As European countries move away from US tech, Mistral is trying to position itself as a more friendly and homegrown alternative. The company has announced plans to build a data center near Paris and has already partnered with France's army, Luxembourg government, and several large European companies. However, despite these efforts, Mistral has only raised about $4 billion so far, far less than its US counterparts OpenAI ($186 billion) and Anthropic ($161.25 billion).