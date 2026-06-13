AI start-up Mistral wants to raise $3.5B at $23.15B valuation
What's the story
French artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Mistral is said to be in early-stage talks to raise around €3 billion ($3.5 billion). The funding round would value the company at approximately €20 billion (about $23.15 billion). It is nearly double its last valuation of €11.7 billion during a Series C funding round last September, Bloomberg reported.
Innovative strategy
Mistral's unique approach to AI model distribution
Founded in 2023, Mistral has taken a different route than its American counterparts by providing some of its foundational large language models with open weights. This allows users to customize them as per their needs. The company also provides closed models for specific use cases like programming, voice cloning and generation, and optical character recognition.
Strategic partnerships
Mistral's efforts to establish a European foothold
As European countries move away from US tech, Mistral is trying to position itself as a more friendly and homegrown alternative. The company has announced plans to build a data center near Paris and has already partnered with France's army, Luxembourg government, and several large European companies. However, despite these efforts, Mistral has only raised about $4 billion so far, far less than its US counterparts OpenAI ($186 billion) and Anthropic ($161.25 billion).
Funding discussions
Current funding discussions and future outlook
Mistral's current funding discussions are still in their early stages and the terms may change based on investor demand. The company was last valued at €11.7 billion when it raised money in September 2025. Backed by former Google DeepMind and Meta researchers, Mistral has positioned itself as Europe's answer to Silicon Valley's AI dominance, focusing on providing infrastructure for European governments and companies.