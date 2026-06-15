The warning was directly given to French President Emmanuel Macron

Trump threatens to impose 100% tariff on French wines

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:12 pm Jun 15, 202601:12 pm

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US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 100% tariff on French wines if France does not remove its digital tax on American tech giants. The warning was directly given to French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump said during an exclusive interview with The New York Post. "I asked him not to charge American companies, and if they do, I have no choice but to charge a 100% tariff on all champagnes and all wines coming out of France."