Summarize Simplifying... In short Freshworks, a profitable tech company, is laying off 660 employees as part of a strategic shift towards employee experience, artificial intelligence, and customer experience.

This isn't the first time the company, which has over 5,000 employees, has made such a move, with previous layoffs and leadership changes, including the transition of former CEO Girish Mathrubootham to executive chairman. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The company has seen multiple layoffs and management reshuffles since 2024

Freshworks to lay off 660 employees amid cost-cutting measures

By Mudit Dube 10:16 am Nov 07, 202410:16 am

What's the story Freshworks, a Nasdaq-listed software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, is set to cut 13% of its workforce. The decision will lead to the loss of around 660 jobs. The move comes as part of the firm's strategic plan to drive efficiencies and simplify operations across teams. Freshworks CEO Dennis Woodside announced the layoff decision earlier today.

Transparency pledge

Woodside addresses workforce reduction

In a letter to employees, Woodside emphasized his commitment to transparency about the decision. He wrote, "There's simply no good time to make a decision like this that affects people's lives and it's my responsibility to be transparent about how and why this decision was made." He added that as CEO, he must assess the company's strategy and focus on key business drivers.

Strategic shift

Freshworks's strategic realignment and future focus

Woodside clarified that the job cuts are part of a broader strategic realignment. The goal is to focus on employee experience (EX), artificial intelligence (AI), and customer experience (CX). He said, "To add more focus on our EX, AI, and CX priorities, we are realigning our global workforce." Woodside stressed that these changes are being made while the business is still profitable.

Past layoffs

Freshworks's history of layoffs and management changes

Notably, this isn't the first time Freshworks, which has over 5,000 employees, has cut jobs. The company has seen multiple layoffs and management reshuffles since 2024. In March 2023, nearly 114 jobs were cut in a similar move. Another layoff round came in June that year, costing an estimated 90-100 jobs.

Executive shifts

Leadership changes at Freshworks

Along with job cuts, Freshworks has also witnessed major leadership changes. In May, Girish Mathrubootham moved from his position as the CEO to become the company's executive chairman, with Woodside taking his place. Other major management changes include the exit of Chief Revenue Officer Pradeep Rathinam and the appointment of Abe Smith as global field operations leader.