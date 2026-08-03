FSSAI cites alcohol firms for breaching flavoring rules on spirits
FSSAI just called out several big alcohol companies for breaking rules on flavoring.
Some brands were caught adding extra flavors to make their drinks taste more like rum or whiskey, which isn't allowed if it messes with the drink's natural taste and aroma.
FSSAI says there is no prohibition on the use of flavoring substances, but drinks must exclusively possess their true, natural characteristic taste and aroma.
United Spirits among brands receiving notices
United Spirits Ltd.'s plants making McDowell's No. 1 Rum, Antiquity Blue Whisky, and Royal Challenge Whisky were named.
Other brands like INBREW Beverages, Mohan Rocky Springwater, and Associated Alcohol & Breweries also got notices.
Some companies received notices concerning unauthorized flavors and misleading claims about how old their blends are.
FSSAI pledges more enforcement in India
FSSAI promises more action to make sure everyone follows the rules.
This crackdown is part of its push to keep food safety standards strong in India.