FSSAI preparing rules requiring dates batch numbers on delivery apps
Business
Big update if you order snacks online: FSSAI is preparing tighter rules for quick delivery apps like Blinkit, Instamart, and Amazon Now.
You will see manufacturing dates, expiration dates, and batch numbers right on the product listings, making it easier to know exactly what you are buying and when it is good until.
Rajit Punhani says move builds trust
FSSAI chief Rajit Punhani said this move is all about building trust and keeping things transparent in India's fast-growing food delivery scene.
The authority has been cracking down on misleading labels and dubious storage practices, not just online but also in restaurants and food brands, so your next late-night order should be safer and more honest than ever.