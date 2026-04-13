US FTC may end probe into X boycott by advertisers

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is in talks with major advertising firms over a potential settlement. The discussions are part of an investigation into possible violations of federal antitrust laws by these companies. The probe centers on whether they coordinated boycotts against platforms like Elon Musk's X , the Wall Street Journal reported.

Companies involved Ad firms ready to limit client budget diversions The advertising firms in question include Dentsu, Publicis, and WPP. These companies are reportedly willing to commit not to divert clients' advertising budgets away from media platforms due to political content on those sites. However, individual advertisers would still have the freedom to avoid specific sites for their advertisements.

Previous actions FTC's previous ruling on Omnicom-Interpublic merger Notably, last year, the FTC approved Omnicom's $13.5 billion purchase of rival Interpublic. The approval was given with a condition that the new entity would not enter into agreements with other companies to direct ad dollars toward or away from publishers based on political content. This shows the commission's strict stance against potential antitrust violations in advertising practices.

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