FulcrumQ targets India with Science of Talent to Value Business May 20, 2026

FulcrumQ, a global strategy firm, is turning its focus to India with a fresh approach for finding the roles that really move the needle in companies.

Founder Shefali Salwan is behind her "Science of Talent to Value" framework, which zeroes in on 20-35 key positions that actually drive results.

With experience from dozens of projects across India and Asia-Pacific, FulcrumQ wants to help Indian businesses rethink how they build leadership teams, moving away from generic strategies and toward targeted impact.