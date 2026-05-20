FulcrumQ targets India with Science of Talent to Value
FulcrumQ, a global strategy firm, is turning its focus to India with a fresh approach for finding the roles that really move the needle in companies.
Founder Shefali Salwan is behind her "Science of Talent to Value" framework, which zeroes in on 20-35 key positions that actually drive results.
With experience from dozens of projects across India and Asia-Pacific, FulcrumQ wants to help Indian businesses rethink how they build leadership teams, moving away from generic strategies and toward targeted impact.
FulcrumQ plans academy, advisory, startup frameworks
FulcrumQ has three big plans: growing its local advisory team, starting a Talent-to-Value Academy, and building custom frameworks for fast-growing startups.
Salwan points out that "nearly 70% of execution risk sits in work and role design—not in the capability of the individual leader."
Its method has already helped organizations connect leadership choices directly to real business value.