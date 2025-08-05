Next Article
[Funding alert] AI startup August raises $7 million to help lawyers
August, a New York-based AI startup, just scored $7 million in seed funding to help midsize law firms ditch tedious paperwork.
Founded in 2023 by three Columbia grads—Rutvik Rau, Thomas Bueler-Faudree, and Joseph Parker—August wants to free up lawyers' time so they can focus on the work that actually matters.
August's plan? Build a leaner, meaner legal tech platform
With fresh backing from NEA, Pear VC, and tech leaders from Ramp and OpenAI, August plans to grow its team to around 30 people by year's end.
CEO Rau knows the competition is tough (think Harvey, which works with top-tier law firms), but he's betting that smarter AI can make lawyers more productive and turn them into real strategic partners for their clients.