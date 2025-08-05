[Funding alert] AI startup August raises $7 million to help lawyers

August's plan? Build a leaner, meaner legal tech platform

With fresh backing from NEA, Pear VC, and tech leaders from Ramp and OpenAI, August plans to grow its team to around 30 people by year's end.

CEO Rau knows the competition is tough (think Harvey, which works with top-tier law firms), but he's betting that smarter AI can make lawyers more productive and turn them into real strategic partners for their clients.