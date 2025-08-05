IndiGo's new MRO in Bengaluru will be ready by 2028 Business Aug 05, 2025

IndiGo is building a huge new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) center at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

The project just broke ground and should be ready by 2028, offering 12 bays to handle both small and large planes—making it three times bigger than IndiGo's current facilities in Delhi and Nagpur.