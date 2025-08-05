Next Article
IndiGo's new MRO in Bengaluru will be ready by 2028
IndiGo is building a huge new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) center at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
The project just broke ground and should be ready by 2028, offering 12 bays to handle both small and large planes—making it three times bigger than IndiGo's current facilities in Delhi and Nagpur.
The facility will create over 1,000 jobs
This new MRO will create over 1,000 jobs in engineering and tech roles, giving a solid lift to the local economy.
CEO Pieter Elbers says it'll help IndiGo keep its flights running smoothly from Bengaluru—a key hub with 200+ daily flights—and strengthen the region's aerospace scene.