Fusion CX opens subscription, plans debt paydown and acquisitions
Fusion CX, the company behind some smart AI customer service tools, just opened for subscription today (October 14) and already has plans for the cash.
It's set to pay down most of its debt and ramp up its AI game, plus it's eyeing two more company acquisitions before this financial year ends.
Fusion CX to clear 260-270cr debt
The bulk of the IPO funds (about ₹260-270 crore) will clear over 90% of Fusion CX's debt, which should boost profits.
Another ₹65 crore is headed straight into improving its AI tech.
CEO Pankaj Dhanuka summed it up: "We'll be able to pay off more than 90% of the debt."
Fusion CX seeks diversification through AI
Fusion CX isn't just sticking with its biggest US telecom client: it wants to branch out.
Its custom AI tools are designed to make customer interactions smoother (think fewer annoying calls).
Promoter, Managing Director & COO Kishore Saraogi put it simply: management says "continued execution and AI-led differentiation remain key to improving customer retention," to keep customers happy and fuel steady growth.