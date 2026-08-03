Fusion Cx readies ₹1,000 cr IPO for Sept-Oct 2026
Business
Fusion CX, a global customer experience company, is gearing up for a ₹1,000 crore IPO by September or October 2026.
The plan includes raising ₹600 crore through new shares and the rest through an offer for sale.
Fusion CX posts strong FY26 growth
Fusion CX has been on a roll, with net profit jumping 128.3% to ₹170 crore in fiscal 2026 and revenue climbing nearly 37% to ₹1,818 crore.
The company operates in 15 countries with around 17,000 employees: most of its earnings come from the US and Canada.
Plus, its dedicated AI division Omind is pushing technology innovation in customer service.