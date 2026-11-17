Fusion CX has been going big on AI for five years, now serving 750 clients across 14 countries.

The company's revenue jumped 22.1% year-on-year in the second quarter this fiscal, showing strong momentum.

With this acquisition, Fusion CX aims to level up its AI game even more, especially in Europe.

As Pankaj Dhanuka, Fusion CX Co-Founder, MD and CEO, put it, "Good part is it will give access into one of the front-end German languages, and the company has both operations in Germany that is onshore, and they also have operations in Greece, which is regarded as near shore," Dhanuka told analysts.