Gallard Steel shares jump 49% on debut, beating expectations

What made this IPO so popular?

Retail investors were all in, subscribing over 350 times their quota, while non-institutional investors pushed it even higher at over 620 times.

To get in, retail folks had to apply for at least two lots (that's 2,000 shares or about ₹3 lakh).

The company plans to use the funds for working capital and general corporate needs—classic next-steps after a blockbuster debut.