What's the story

Esports in India is leveling up fast, transforming from a niche pastime into a multi-million-dollar phenomenon.

With players and viewers multiplying like never before, this electrifying ecosystem is now a hotspot for big-money moves.

From major brand sponsorships to venture capital infusions, everyone wants a piece of the action. But where is the smart money headed?

For those looking to play their cards right, decoding India's esports financing wave could unlock the next big jackpot in the gaming world.