What's the story

In times of financial crunch, imagine turning your gold jewellery or a prized heirloom into instant cash - no bank queues, no tedious paperwork, and definitely no credit history woes!

Welcome to the world of pawnbroking loans, an age-old borrowing practice that's regaining its shine in India's evolving lending market.

Offering swift, collateral-backed cash, this traditional service is now making headlines as a go-to solution for the cash-strapped.

Here's why pawnbroking is the buzzword in smart financing today.