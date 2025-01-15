What's the story

Hold onto your wallets! The Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) is back—but it's no longer a one-hit burden.

After three years of individual taxation, the government's double-edged policy now makes both companies and shareholders share the tax load.

Confused about how this impacts your dividend earnings?

Whether you're an investor counting your payouts or a company planning its bottom line, this quirky, conversational explainer will break down what's new, why it matters, and how it could hit your returns.