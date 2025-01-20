What's the story

Zomato has reported a massive 57% decline in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

The company's net profit now stands at ₹59 crore, down from ₹138 crore in the same period last year.

However, revenue from operations witnessed a significant growth of 64%. The company's revenue jumped to ₹5,405 crore from ₹3,288 crore in Q3 FY24.

Sequentially, this marks a 13% growth over the ₹4,799 crore reported in Q2 FY25.