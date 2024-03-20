Next Article

The move will safeguard red uniform delivery partners for not being mistakenly linked with non-veg food

Zomato drops green uniforms for 'pure veg' fleet after criticism

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 10:01 am Mar 20, 2024

What's the story Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal has declared that the company would not proceed with its plan to differentiate its 'pure veg' delivery personnel by dressing them in green uniforms. The decision was made a day after the initial announcement of the pure veg fleet and mode. Goyal attributed this policy reversal to invaluable customer feedback, affirming that all riders will now wear red uniforms, irrespective of the nature of the order they are delivering.

CEO reacts to criticism over pure veg fleet

Responding to criticism on social media, Goyal clarified that while the company will maintain a fleet for vegetarian orders, it will eliminate visible segregation through green uniforms. He stressed that customers can distinguish their pure veg fleet exclusively through the app. Goyal said, "This will ensure that our red uniform delivery partners are not mistakenly linked with non-veg food." The decision was influenced by concerns for their riders' physical safety and potential issues customers might encounter with landlords and RWAs.

Goyal explains rationale behind initial 'pure veg' fleet decision

Goyal explained the need to create a separate fleet for vegetarian orders, noting that despite utmost care, food occasionally spills into delivery boxes. This could result in the aroma of a previous order affecting the next one. For riders, joining the pure veg fleet would not be based on their dietary choices. Goyal underscored Zomato's dedication to addressing any societal responsibility concerns stemming from this change and expressed gratitude for everyone's input on this initiative.

Social media users show mixed reactions to 'pure veg' fleet

Zomato's announcement of the pure veg fleet and mode elicited a mixed response from social media users. Some dismissed the move as 'idiotic' while others lauded it as 'smart.' Following Goyal's decision to abandon the green uniform policy, some users questioned the practicality of separate deliveries for vegetarian orders, while others applauded Zomato for promptly addressing a potential problem. Despite differing views, many concurred that customer feedback was instrumental in shaping this decision.

